Hoivatilat Plc

Stock exchange release

8 May 2020 at 7.50 pm EEST

Arbitral tribunal has confirmed Aureit Holding Oy's redemption right regarding Hoivatilat's minority shares and trading in Hoivatilat's shares will be suspended

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has today confirmed that Aureit Holding Oy ("Aureit Holding") has the right to redeem the minority shares in Hoivatilat Plc ("Hoivatilat") and that Aureit Holding has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

Following Hoivatilat's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 23 April 2020 confirmed that that the quotation of Hoivatilat's shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki will be terminated as soon as possible after Aureit Holding has obtained title to all outstanding shares in Hoivatilat in the redemption proceedings.

As a result of the confirmation of Aureit Holding's redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki will suspend public trading in Hoivatilat's shares. The posting of security and the subsequent delisting of Hoivatilat's shares will be announced in due course through a separate stock exchange release.

Additional information

Jussi Karjula

CEO

Hoivatilat Plc

tel. +358 40 773 4054

Hoivatilat in brief