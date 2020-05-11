Coop Pank’s financial results in April 2020:
Comment by Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank: „The deterioration of the financial position of companies and individuals due to the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will start to affect the banking sector in the second half of the year. As a result, our April results were still very strong, we were able to maintain the growth rate and increase the volume of both the loan portfolio and deposits by more than 40% compared to the previous year. In the first four months of the year, our net income has increased by 36% and expenses by 18%, i.e. the growth rate of income clearly exceeds that of expenses. Coop Pank is strongly capitalized, which is why we continue to finance new projects for both private and business customers.
We have taken a conservative approach in assessing the quality of the loan portfolio, and therefore in the last two months, based on the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, we have made additional provisions on the loan portfolio in the amount of 0.8 million euros.”
More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 71,100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 340 stores.
