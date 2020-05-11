ASHBURN, Va., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the integration of Xacta® into Microsoft Azure Government and Azure Government Secret to accelerate risk management and compliance processes.



“Collaborating with Microsoft to expedite accreditation, we recognized how the native security tools within the Azure hyperscale clouds provide a wealth of security data at a granular level,” said John B. Wood, Telos CEO and chairman. “With the new Xacta integration with Microsoft security services, customers gain a full risk evaluation of cloud-based systems for authorization officials to asses and adjudicate risk in a continuous fashion with greater clarity than ever before.”

Xacta integrates with Azure Policy and Blueprints, enabling customers to centrally manage compliance policies, track their compliance status, and enforce policies to ensure compliance going forward. Xacta can analyze IT asset information collected seamlessly from workloads and systems, enabling greater efficiency when moving workloads to Azure. Xacta can also automatically inherit common security controls from Azure via provider projects.

Xacta streamlines and automates many labor-intensive tasks associated with key security frameworks such as the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF), NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), FedRAMP, and ISO 27001. By integrating with Xacta, Azure Policy automatically generates a large portion of the required accreditation package, reducing the manual effort required of authorizing officials and freeing up their time to focus on making critical risk decisions.

“Authorizing officials put their reputations, and even their careers, on the line when they sign off on risk reports,” said Steve Horvath, vice president of strategy and cloud, Telos. “The precision and efficiency of Xacta’s data-ingestion and management process lets them trust the information they approve.”

Tom Keane, corporate vice president, Azure Global at Microsoft Corp. added, “Increasing the speed with which cloud customers achieve compliance is a critical part of cloud adoption. Automating security evaluation of cloud systems reduces the manual effort required for compliance and enables authorizing officials to focus on continuous evaluation of risk.”

Xacta will enable Azure customers to:

Stand up cloud-based workloads faster by expediting the approvals needed to go live;

Automate processes for risk assessment and compliance reporting;

Take advantage of easy-to-use capabilities for accessing, managing and visualizing compliance data;

Leverage executive dashboards for at-a-glance status of risk and vulnerabilities; and,

Generate documentation required for enterprise information assurance.

