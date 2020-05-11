Washington, D.C., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council, its members and partners launch week 2 of the 40th annual Building Safety Month with a focus on water safety. Worldwide up to 785 million people lack access to a vital resource – clean water. The adoption and enforcement of up-to-date building and plumbing codes is key to increasing the availability of clean water globally.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever we understand the critical need for access to clean and safe water and plumbing systems,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “Week two highlights the value of codes, such as the International Plumbing Code, and code professionals that serve as vigilant protectors of our water supply through the enforcement of proper construction, conversation and disposal requirements.”

The Code Council and the Residential Energy Service Network (RESNET) partnered to develop a joint standard accredited by the American National Standards Institute – ANSI/RESNET/ICC 850-2020 Standard Calculation and Labeling of the Water Use Performance of One-and Two-Family Dwellings Using the Water Rating Index. This standard helps communities with water conservation efforts by setting technical specifications for inspections, testing and ratings of home water efficiency. The standard is now available for preorder.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, the Code Council will host a free webinar on the new standard, the development process, and a new program based on the standard called HERS H2O. Code Council Vice President of Business Support Initiatives Dave Walls and RESNET Program Director Ryan Meres will talk about ways that communities can use the standard to improve residential water use. Click here for more information and to register.

Mark Fasel, Manager of Codes and Standards at Viega, LLC, a week 2 sponsor, said, “Viega understands the importance of Building Safety Month and the outreach to the community that the events provide. We are proud to support this endeavor and recognize the benefit of public education and the comradery that is developed during Building Safety Month.”

Code Council partner, the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), is also celebrating water safety this month for National Water Safety Month. “Providing essential pool, spa and hot tub services is important for public health and safety because it prevents algae growth, mosquitoes, water-borne diseases and cloudy water,” adds PHTA President & CEO, Sabeena Hickman, CAE. “The busy swim season starts with National Water Safety Month, and that’s the best time to learn about being safe in and around water.”

Learn more about water safety at www.BuildingSafetyMonth.org. Join the conversation online with #BuildingSafety365.

