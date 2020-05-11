LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTTR) (“Ritter Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), today announced that it has received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously reported, Ritter Pharmaceuticals is holding a special meeting of stockholders this week on May 14, 2020, at which stockholders will be asked to approve various proposals related to the Company’s proposed merger with Qualigen, Inc. It is important to note that the merger cannot be consummated without the approval of each of the proposals, including a reverse stock split. While Ritter Pharmaceuticals is now in compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing, the combined company will need to conduct the reverse stock split in order to meet Nasdaq’s initial listing minimum bid price requirement of $4.00 per share. The Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2020, which is the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to participate in the special meeting and vote.

IF YOU ARE A SHAREHOLDER OF RECORD AND HAVE NOT VOTED, PLEASE VOTE TODAY BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE PROXY CARD OR VOTING INFORMATION FORM YOU RECEIVED WITH YOUR PROXY MATERIALS OR CALL OUR PROXY SOLICITOR GEORGESON TO DO SO: (866) 357-4029.

“We look forward to completing the merger with Qualigen, Inc. and believe the transaction offers an excellent opportunity to create meaningful value for our stockholders,” said Andrew J. Ritter, CEO of Ritter Pharmaceuticals. “With only a few days left before our upcoming special meeting, we encourage all stockholders of record to vote in favor of all merger-related proposals.”

Attending the Virtual Special Meeting

The special meeting of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stockholders to vote on certain matters related to the proposed merger will be held virtually on May 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. Stockholders of record will be able to attend the special meeting online by visiting http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RTTR2020 on the date of the meeting. To be admitted to the virtual meeting, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form. Street name holders must obtain a proxy from the broker, trustee or nominee that holds their shares in order to attend the special meeting.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc .

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.RitterPharma.com, @RitterPharma) develops innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. On January 15, 2020, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Qualigen, Inc., pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ritter will merge with and into Qualigen, with Qualigen surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Qualigen, Inc.

Qualigen, Inc. ( www.qualigeninc.com ) is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, using similar core nanoparticle coating technology from its FDA-approved FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for over 15 years. The Company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target a variety of cancer types with potentially minimal side effects. RAS-F3 is a small molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor for blocking RAS mutations that lead to tumor formation, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. Building off its core FastPack® technology, STARS™ is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device for removal from circulating blood of targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds. Its facility in Carlsbad, California, is FDA and ISO Certified and its FastPack® product line is sold worldwide by its commercial partner, Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC.

