Qualigen Therapeutics to Rebrand as AIxCrypto After Stockholder Meeting on November 12, with Three Core Goals for 2025

Dubai, UAE / Beijing, China, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (“Qualigen”, “QLGN” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded technology company majority owned by Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future” or “FF”), today announced that it will rebrand as AIxCrypto following its stockholder meeting on November 12, 2025.

AIxCrypto’s Strategic Roadmap

QLGN (soon to be AIxCrypto) has launched its new Web3 and crypto asset business initiatives. Following its targeted rebranding on November 12, the Company will launch the public beta of its BesTrade DeAI Agent by the end of November and release its EAI RWA Utility Token Whitepaper.

By the end of 2025, AIxCrypto aims to achieve three major milestones:

Expand the C10 Treasury to $50 Million AUM

Strengthen its role as the core reserve asset of the Web3 ecosystem through key products such as C10 Treasury and C10 Index — serving as the first engine of the Crypto Flywheel - as of October 17, QLGN’s C10 Treasury completed $12 million in crypto asset allocations.

Accelerate Global Growth of the BesTrade DeAI Agent

As the Company’s flagship product, the BesTrade DeAI Agent acts as a Meta Exchange that intelligently connects users and value by optimizing transaction pathways and returns. Following the beta release, a global user growth campaign will begin — positioning BesTrade as a top-tier AI trading platform and the second engine of the Crypto Flywheel.

Launch Crypto Ecosystem Tokens on Leading Exchanges

Supported by a potential C10 stablecoin and EAI + Crypto RWA dual-bridge products, AIxCrypto could build a sustainable on-chain value growth system — serving as the third engine of the Crypto Flywheel.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) is a biotechnology company based in Carlsbad, California, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative oncology and immunology therapies. The company is also actively expanding into crypto asset and Web3 strategies, integrating cutting-edge technology with capital market innovation to accelerate global growth and ecosystem expansion.

