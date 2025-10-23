Qualigen Therapeutics Partners with BitGo to Execute First Multi-Asset C10 Treasury Allocation

New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (“Qualigen”, “QLGN” or “Company”), a publicly-trading technology company majority owned by Faraday Future, today announced a strategic partnership with BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, to support its C10 treasury strategy, which accumulate and compound a market-cap-weighted basket of the world’s top 10 crypto assets (excluding stablecoins).

Through this partnership, Qualigen will leverage BitGo’s holistic treasury management offering1 that combines access to deep liquidity with secure qualified custody. BitGo’s OTC desk will enable Qualigen to efficiently invest across a diversified basket of 10 digital assets marking a significant milestone in Qualigen’s forward-looking treasury strategy.

Qualigen’s treasury assets will be safeguarded by BitGo in secure, regulated cold storage with compliance protocols that meet the highest security standards. With over a decade of digital asset expertise, BitGo streamlined treasury management solution eliminates the complexities typically associated with institutional digital asset adoption allowing Qualigen to focus on its long-term vision for sustainable growth and digital integration.

“Qualigen has always stood at the intersection of innovation and technology,” said Jerry Wang, Co-CEO at Qualigen. “Our partnership with BitGo allows us to further diversify our corporate treasury with digital assets, reflecting our commitment to both financial resilience and leadership in the evolving digital economy.”

“We are proud to partner with Qualigen, a company that is redefining the future of mobility,” said Mike Belshe, CEO at BitGo. “This $30 million multi-asset allocation demonstrates the growing confidence among enterprises in building a digital-first treasury strategy, and we are committed to providing the secure infrastructure and deep liquidity to make this vision possible.”

This partnership highlights the accelerating convergence between cutting-edge technology and digital finance, positioning Qualigen as one of the first global technology innovators to adopt a diversified digital asset treasury strategy.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

Services provided by BitGo and its affiliated entities.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) is a biotechnology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, focused on developing and commercializing innovative oncology and immunology therapeutics. The Company is actively pursuing crypto and web3 strategic initiatives that integrate advanced technologies and capital market innovation to accelerate global growth.

