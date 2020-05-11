Company Announcement, Helsinki, 11 May 2020 at 4.30 pm (EEST)

Nexstim Plc to host Webinars to Present a Business Update and Information about the Rights Issue 2020

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that the Company will hold two live webinars for analysts, investors and media on Friday 15 May 2020.

The first live webinar will be in Finnish and it takes place at 10 am EEST. The second live webinar will be in English at 3 pm EEST.

The webinar will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer Mikko Karvinen who will present company’s business update and information about the rights issue 2020 followed by a Q&A session.

Webinar details:

To attend the webinars, please register via the links below. Registered participants will receive more information to their e-mail.

Live Webinar in Finnish on 15 May 2020 at 10am (EEST): Register here >>>



Live Webinar in English on 15 May 2020 at 3pm (EEST): Register here >>>



Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com



