MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2020 totaled $106.8 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $56.9 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $49.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of April 30, 2020 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$18,580 
Global Discovery862 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,630 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,713 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity1,887 
Non-U.S. Growth19,465 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth2,711 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity2,710 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,009 
International Value Team  
International Value17,681 
Global Value Team  
Global Value15,005 
Select Equity13 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets412 
Credit Team  
High Income3,750 
Developing World Team  
Developing World4,098 
Thematic Team  
Thematic1,493 
   
Other Assets Under Management2739 
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$106,758 

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

