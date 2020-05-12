STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a member of the Greensill family of companies, announces the December 2019 closing of a trade receivables securitization for Talen Energy Marketing, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Talen Energy Supply, LLC (“Talen Energy”).



Finacity provided analytic and structuring support, as well as serving as the ongoing Transaction Administrator. The transaction is funded by a U.S. bank.

The program is one of a number of deals closed since Finacity joined Greensill in 2019, adding Finacity’s world leading receivables securitization capabilities to Greensill’s market leading financing capabilities for all aspects of working capital finance.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. The company owns and/or controls approximately 14,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well- developed, structured wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Texas. For further information, please visit www.talenenergy.com.

About Finacity

Finacity, a member of the Greensill family of companies, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately $100 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

About Greensill

Reformers at heart, Greensill challenges the status quo by working to make global finance fairer and levelling the playing field for all businesses and people alike. The company advances cash so the world can put it to work.

Founded in 2011, Greensill is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Frankfurt, Chicago, Miami, Singapore, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Johannesburg, Sydney, Warrington and Bundaberg. Greensill provides innovative financing solutions to customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia – injecting more than $150 billion of financing in 2019 to more than 8 million customers and suppliers across more than 175 countries.

For more information on this transaction, please contact: