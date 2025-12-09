Finacity Facilitates the Renewal of USD 550 Million Global Freight Receivables Securitization for Germany-Headquartered Hapag-Lloyd AG (FWB: HLAG)

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, announces today that it has successfully renewed and extended an existing receivables securitization for another three years with Hapag-Lloyd AG (“Hapag-Lloyd”), a company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The facility is collateralized by Hapag-Lloyd’s global freight receivables. Finacity serves as the ongoing Administrator, providing analytic, reporting and structuring support, as well as the Back-up Servicer for the multi-bank facility.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 305 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 17,400 employees and more than 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 130 liner services worldwide ensures fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades. In addition to the Liner Shipping segment, Hapag-Lloyd is also active in the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and holds equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the USA, India and North Africa.

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

