Finacity Facilitates Euro 12,5 Million Payables Finance Facility for Grupo Bel

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, announces the closing of a Euro 12,5 million Payables Finance Facility (the “Facility”) to support the growth of Portuguese-based Grupo Bel (“Grupo Bel”), a diversified Portuguese business group with core operations in logistics and distribution. The Facility will fund invoice payments by group companies Bel Distribuiçao, Vasp, Amaral & Filhos, and SDT ADR to their respective suppliers. Finacity also provided Grupo Bel with structuring support throughout the negotiation and execution process.

“This financing strengthens our cash flow, optimizes working capital and reinforces the trust and collaboration we maintain with our suppliers. It is a strategic step that supports our growth trajectory and reflects the confidence of Finacity in Grupo Bel” said Marco Galinha, CEO of Grupo Bel. “We appreciated the support of Finacity on this important structured transaction, which might increase over time supporting the current growth initiatives of the group.”

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com .

About Grupo Bel

Founded in 2001, Grupo Bel is one of Portugal’s most dynamic business group with consolidated revenues exceeding € 800 million and over 3,500 employees. With core operations in logistics and distribution (Bel Distribuição,VASP), the group has expanded into technology, industry, real estate, and media, positioning itself as a key player in Portugal’s economy.

