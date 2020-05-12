NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, the leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community, today has announced that Frank Troise will join Pico as Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Chairman and Founder, Jarrod Yuster. The firm has had exceptional growth since inception over the past decade and Troise will partner with Yuster to build on Pico’s strong foundation and accelerate further expansion.



“I am excited to have Frank join Pico as my partner and look forward to working side-by-side with him to drive the firm’s next level of global scalable growth,” said Jarrod Yuster, Pico founder and CEO. “As a trusted industry colleague for close to two decades, Frank has demonstrated a relentless focus on stellar client experience along with operational excellence. Frank has a proven track record of building high performance global organizations and will be instrumental in achieving our vision. Frank has been a reliable and valued Board Member over the past year, and am confident he will greatly contribute to Pico and our clients.”

Troise is an accomplished CEO in electronic trading and financial technology for global businesses. He brings a wealth of industry insight and expertise to support and accelerate Pico’s mission and build on Pico’s substantial strengths. Frank most recently served as the President and CEO of Investment Technology Group (previously NYSE:ITG), a global financial technology innovator and brokerage solutions provider. Prior to joining ITG, Frank was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, serving as head of J.P. Morgan Execution Services, a global multi-asset electronic execution group within the investment bank. Prior to J.P. Morgan, he was a Managing Director at Barclays Capital and at Lehman Brothers. Troise has been on the board of directors of Pico since September of 2019 and will continue in that capacity.

“Through consistently anticipating market requirements and investing in innovative technologies, operational excellence and expanding into new global markets, Pico sets the benchmark for technology services in financial markets,” said Frank Troise. “Pico is a dynamic firm with deep and broad expertise across financial markets. Pico plays a significant role in equipping clients with the leading edge technology solutions required to thrive in financial markets. I look forward to working with Jarrod and the team to build on Pico’s strong foundation and achieve the next level of growth at Pico.”



This new appointment is the latest in a series of progressive actions Pico has taken to realize its mission. In 2018, Pico made a major investment to build the industry’s most globally comprehensive low-latency network interconnecting all major financial data centers in the world. Today Pico has presence in all major market centers globally and stands unique in the ability to offer clients up to 100 Gigabit per second native bandwidth access underpinned by a pure optical backbone network. In 2019, Pico acquired Corvil, the industry leading provider of data analytics for clients who trade electronically. The combination of Pico’s infrastructure and data services with Corvil analytics, has transformed the ability to maximise trading outcome and profitability for market participants.

Frank’s anticipated start date will be June 1, 2020.

About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net .