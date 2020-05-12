MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the month of March employees of TopLine Federal Credit Union exchanged donations of food and cash to benefit the Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP) and Keystone Community Services food shelves for the chance to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays. When the program ended, TopLine’s 115 employees and many generous members had donated nearly 320 pounds of food and over $600 in cash to help restock the local agencies’ food shelves.



“TopLine is committed to helping our communities. Thank you to our TopLine family of employees and members who demonstrated their support to help our local families during this unprecedented time,” said Tom Smith, TopLine Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “Individuals and families who seek out food assistance each month continues to grow, and every contribution helps those in need in our communities.”

For more than 30 years, Minnesota FoodShare has coordinated the March Campaign, the largest annual grassroots food and fund drive that provides more than half the food distributed by 300 food shelves statewide. The March Campaign is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to fighting hunger locally. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the incredible and immense work food shelves have taken on during this time, the MN FoodShare Campaign was extended through April.

CEAP raised $428,555 and over 156,227 pounds of food which equates to 665,882 meals to be enjoyed by families in Hennepin and Anoka counties. Keystone is also proud to share that they received nearly $259,153 and over 26,648 pounds in food donations to help Ramsey county families in crisis.

Each year during the month of March CEAP and Keystone participate in the statewide food and fund drive to restock pantry shelves. For donors’ efforts, a portion of every dollar and pound of food raised is matched by Minnesota FoodShare. For every two dollars donated, the food shelves are able to purchase $25 in groceries. And $50 can provide a box of emergency food to a family of four.

TopLine employees were able to participate by donating food and money to TopLine Credit Union Foundation which then donates all proceeds to the drive in exchange for a “Denim Days” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work on Fridays and Saturdays during the four-week program.

CEAP (Community Emergency Assistance Programs) , serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency that partners with other resources to assist people in need. The mission of CEAP is to stabilize individuals and families in financial distress and to maximize their ability to live independently and with dignity. Visit www.CEAP.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $490 million and serves over 44,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion . To learn more about TopLine Credit Union Foundation , visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d524b7de-4594-4d3a-bb59-b21f54605ded.