TopLine Financial Credit Union Hosts Holiday Gift Drive to Brighten Up the Holidays

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their 27th annual Holiday Gift Drive benefitting local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Community Emergency Assistance Programs and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated gifts of toys, clothing, scarves and gift cards to brighten up the holiday season for neighbors in need.

Employees were able to participate by donating gifts and money and TopLine members and other community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 139 holiday gifts and $1,200 in cash to assist local families in need. Additionally, TopLine employees adopted ten Avenues for Youth young adults and fulfilled their holiday wish lists, donating approximately $1,500.

“We are deeply thankful to our employees, members, and community for their generosity during the holiday season, helping bring hope and joy to youth and families facing challenges,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine. “Together, we are committed to strengthening connections and enhancing the lives of our neighbors.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit https://avenuesforyouth.org/ to learn more.

Community Emergency Assistance Programs, serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency that partners with other resources to assist people in need. Visit www.CEAP.org to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit https://www.ymcanorth.org/impact/youth_family.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f83a4935-b2fc-4803-b00a-8367d7e2e78c