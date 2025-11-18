TopLine Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Bring Comfort to Those in Need This Winter

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their annual Winter Gear Drive during the month of October benefiting local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Karen Organization of Minnesota, MORE Community Services, Union Gospel Mission and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated winter gear items of youth and adult size jackets, boots, gloves, hats, scarves, socks and more to help bring warmth to those in need in our local communities.

Employees were able to participate by donating winter gear items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 197 winter gear items and over $1,165 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

“We are grateful for the generous donors who supported youth, adults, and families in our communities with warm winter essentials,” said Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “We remain committed to meeting the needs of our nonprofit partners and appreciate their efforts in distributing the items collected.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit https://avenuesforyouth.org/ to learn more.

Karen Organization of Minnesota provides refugees with resources and programs to remove barriers and achieve economic, social and cultural well-being. Visit https://mnkaren.org/ to learn more.

MORE Community Services provides refugees and immigrants with education and support, helping them achieve economic and social independence today and for generations to come. Visit https://www.more-empowerment.org/ to learn more.

Union Gospel Mission (UGM) is a Christian ministry dedicated to serving people facing homelessness, poverty, or addiction in the community, and helps to rebuild lives through a variety of life-changing programs. To learn more, visit https://www.ugmtc.org/.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit https://www.ymcanorth.org/impact/youth_family.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b081cf6-0de7-4cb5-bc89-75e4672cc40f