TopLine Financial Credit Union Participates in Its 9th Statewide Day of Kindness

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was one of the 50 credit unions and partner organizations across the state of Minnesota who participated in an orchestrated day, called CU Forward Day. A state-wide initiative of over 3,000+ credit union employees, members and partners coming together to do one simple thing – spread kindness and encourage others to do the same.

TopLine has been participating in this collaborative credit union event since 2016, referred to as “CU Forward Day,” which is coordinated by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN), the state trade association for Minnesota’s credit unions. CU Forward Day demonstrates what credit unions do best, collaborate and give back to their communities.

TopLine’s theme for this year was “Connected, We All Do Better!” Nearly 150 TopLine participants volunteered almost 500 hours and impacted nearly 3,265 Minnesotans at local community partner non-profit organizations including ACBC Food Shelf, Avenues for Youth, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Family Alternatives, Hope 4 Youth, Karen Organization of Minnesota, Keystone Community Services, Maple Grove Hospital, Mobile Hope, MORE, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, YMCA Youth and Family Services and local park clean-ups.

Volunteers made a positive impact in the communities that TopLine serves by providing fall clean up at Avenues for Youth and Mobile Hope, creating freezer meals for program participants at Hope 4 Youth, serving lunch to residents at Union Gospel Mission a local ministry, providing aid to local food shelves, assisting in park beautification, organizing donations at MORE, packing personal outreach bags and home kits at YMCA Youth & Family Services, teaching financial education to students preparing for careers at Karen Organization of Minnesota, creating inspirational signage for Maple Grove Hospital, packing and delivering 1,000 personal care kits and dental kits, creating tie blankets, and knitting scarves for local foster youth at Family Alternatives. TopLine also hosted a bike drive to benefit Express Bike Shop, a nonprofit youth employment program, and collected 109 bikes to donate.

“At TopLine, we believe supporting our communities beyond providing access to affordable financial services, and CU Forward Day is such a great way to show our commitment to giving back and supporting needs,” said Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “By volunteering on this day—and throughout the year—we share our time and talents to build stronger connections and help those around us. Together, we’re making a real difference. CU Forward Day truly brings to life the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and shows the power of Minnesota credit unions and our partners working side-by-side to create positive impact.”

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

