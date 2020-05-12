OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada’s newly-released federal policy report recommends new measures the Canadian government should adopt to further address the impaired driving problem and better support victims and survivors of this violent crime.
The Top 10 Report: Federal Measures to Minimize Impaired Driving and Support Victims outlines 10 key legislative and policy recommendations.
“Changes implemented by the federal government in 2018 were a significant step forward in the fight to stop impaired driving, particularly mandatory alcohol screening, the new drug limits for driving and the roadside drug screening provisions,” said Andrew Murie, Chief Executive Officer of MADD Canada. “However, impaired driving still kills and injures thousands of Canadians each year. Our new report recommends measures that will further strengthen Canada’s impaired driving laws and the rights and supports for the people so tragically impacted by this crime.”
Following are brief outlines of some of the key recommendations. (For the full list of recommendations, view the full report)
MADD Canada has a long history of promoting public policies that will effectively address impaired driving. Since 1998, it has been conducting regular reviews of federal laws and making recommendations for legislative and policy measures to further reduce impaired driving and assist victims. When considering such measures, MADD Canada selects those that are compatible with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, are likely to have wide public support, and have the greatest potential to reduce impaired driving.
“These are concrete, feasible strategies that will help reduce the devastation caused by impaired driving crashes which are entirely preventable,” Mr. Murie said of the new recommendations. “We will be pursuing these measures with federal government representatives and policy makers.”
About MADD Canada
MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.
For more information:
Andrew Murie, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer, 416-720-7642 or amurie@madd.ca
MADD Canada
Oakville, Ontario, CANADA
image001.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: