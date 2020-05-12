Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release May 12, 2020

Hexatronic signs a strategic supply agreement with KCOM worth up to 3 MGBP

Hexatronic UK Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has signed a strategic supply agreement with communications provider KCOM Group Ltd., to supply passive fibre optic solutions including fibre optic cables, micro duct and connectivity products, all parts of Hexatronic’s Matrix system. The equipment will be used by KCOM as the company expands its full fibre broadband network in the United Kingdom.

The agreement will run for three years and Hexatronic UK will be the main supplier for the passive fibre optic solutions. The approximate value for Hexatronic is 3 MGBP.

“As one of the UK’s oldest and most innovative telecom companies we are focused on expansion of our FTTP network as our priority. KCOM had the first digital network in the EU, the first interactive TV service in the UK and now we are the first with full fibre to the premise coverage” says Dale Raneberg, KCOM Chief Executive.

“A different architecture approach is essential to enable us to expand our FTTP network into areas where we have no existing footprint. The Hexatronic team has demonstrated excellent product knowledge and insight to provide connectivity solutions which will help us achieve our goal of connecting more people to our award-winning full fibre network.

We are confident that Hexatronic’ s partnership approach, can-do attitude and after-sales service have set us up for success in this and future projects” says Tim Shaw, Chief Technology Officer at KCOM.

“We are proud to have become the main supplier to KCOM in the expansion of its full fibre broadband network. We have been working closely with KCOM for a long period of time inventing and re-designing our solutions to improve their future fibre infrastructure. KCOM is an established quality provider of communication services that not only completed the rollout of full fibre to around 200,000 properties last year but was also recognised as a leader in broadband provision by both the communication industry and the European Commission. This partnership with KCOM is an important milestone for Hexatronic and serves to significantly strengthen our position within the rapidly expanding UK market” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic´s Chief Executive Officer.

Gothenburg, May 12, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.30 CET on May 12, 2020.

KCOM is one of the longest-established providers of communications services in the UK, connecting both businesses and residential customers and investing in better digital solutions for everyone. Its full fibre network has made Hull the UK’s fastest broadband city with average download speeds of 131Mbps. KCOM is owned by MEIF 6 Fibre Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp (an investment fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited) (MIRA). MIRA is the world’s largest infrastructure manager, partnering with clients, governments and communities to finance, manage and develop roads, airports, ports, utilities, energy and telecommunications infrastructure.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, manufactures, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Ribbonet®, Micronet™, Drytech™, Lightmate®, FibreHub™, Matrix, Viper, Stringray, Raptor, InOne and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, China, New Zealand and the US. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com .





Attachment