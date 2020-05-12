Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/30/202054,927,187 

Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  54,883,962

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment