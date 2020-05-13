MALVERN, Pa., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Baird Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference – Bill Clancy, CFO, is scheduled to present on June 4, 2020 at 1:25PM EDT. A live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com/event . In addition, the company is available for one-on-one virtual meetings at the conference.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference – VPG will only be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on June 9, 2020.

For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the corporate access coordinators at the respective conferences, or email Steve Cantor at VPG’s investor relations department at info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com .