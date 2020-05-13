In continuation of company announcement no. 7/2020, we can inform that 17 of the 21 bonds, issued according to authorisation obtained on the ordinary general meeting 21 April 2015, have accepted the offer for prolongation. The 17 bonds represent a total of DKK 30,093,124. The remaining 4 bonds have ordinary expiry.



A 3-year prolongation has been chosen by 12 bond owners, representing DKK 23,785,485, and the remaining 5 bond owners have chosen 1-year prolongation.

Furthermore, it can be informed that Thoraso ApS, closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard, has prolonged bonds for 3 years for DKK 10,000,000, NKB Invest ApS, closely related to vice chairman Asbjørn Børsting, has prolonged bonds for 3 years for DKK 1,000,000 and CEO Anders H. Nørgaard has prolonged bonds for 3 years for DKK 750,000.

