Paris - La Défense, May 13, 2020 - Following the cyber attack on April 29th that has affected part of its operations, Tarkett restarted its information technology systems and critical applications.



Thanks to the responsiveness and commitment of Tarkett teams supported by third-party IT experts, the return to normal operations is now well under way and the Group's activities are gradually resuming.

At this stage, there is no evidence that personal data of employees, customers or partners has been stolen.

Tarkett filed a complaint and is in contact with the relevant authorities to identify the origin of the attack.

The Group highlights that it has notified its cybersecurity insurer.

Tarkett would like to praise the tremendous commitment of its employees particularly its IT teams in the face of this cyber-attack and thanks its customers and partners for their support and trust.

