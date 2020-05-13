Product sales of EV charging equipment increased 653%
Total revenue increased 125% Year over Year
Aggressive international expansion realized while US-based deployments accelerate
Miami Beach, FL, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights:
"During the first quarter, we enjoyed solid growth and, most notably, strong product sales of EV charging equipment and services. This has led to record quarterly revenue," said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. "Despite the tragic global COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to quickly and proactively switch to working remotely, as much as possible, to preserve our employees. As an essential business, the Blink network of EV chargers is continuously available to help drivers charge their vehicles."
"Blink's international expansion continues with a number of new charging station deployments in the Dominican Republic and more to come over the remainder of 2020. Israel also continues to grow as an international market. Q1 has brought 28 new deployments in the country. An additional 200-250 charging ports are expected in Israel by the end of 2020. Blink's joint venture with Eunice Energy in Greece also continues to expand Greece's charging network with the addition of 48 charging ports in the first quarter. We are also actively working with Eunice to develop a European-specific dual-port charging station."
“We are encouraged to see the results of our investments in the Company in 2019. Corporate investments include the development of additional EV charging products, nationwide equipment deployments, Blink network enhancements, and corporate resources that have accelerated the growth in early 2020.”
Business Updates and Highlights
During the first quarter of 2020, the Company:
Subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company:
ABOUT BLINK CHARGING
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. The Company's principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network, along with the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to roll out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.
Blink Media Contact
PR@BlinkCharging.com
Blink Investor Relations Contact
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187
Blink Charging Co.
new logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: