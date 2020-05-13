CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that the design of MasterKey-01, the Company’s first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for its lead product candidate BDTX-189, will be presented as a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program, taking place from May 29-31, 2020. The abstract, published in advance of the ASCO Annual Meeting, was made available at 5:00 PM ET today on the ASCO meeting website at https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/191686/abstract .



Details of the abstract presentation are as follows:

Abstract TPS3665

Hamilton et al. Masterkey-01: Phase I/II, open-label multicenter study to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of BDTX-189, an inhibitor of allosteric ErbB mutations, in patients with advanced solid malignancies

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Poster: 395

The poster presentation will be made available on the ASCO meeting website on Friday, May 29 at 8:00 AM ET. It will also be available online on the Company’s website at https://www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com/technology/presentations-publications/ .

About MasterKey-01

MasterKey-01 (NCT04209465) is a combined Phase 1/2 open-label, two-part, multicenter study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity of BDTX-189, in adult patients with advanced solid tumors who have no standard therapy available or for whom standard therapy is considered unsuitable or intolerable. Part A is a Phase 1, first-in-human, open-label dose escalation study, comprised of initial single-patient, accelerated titration cohorts followed by multiple-patient cohorts utilizing a Bayesian design. Part A is designed to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule in up to 88 patients with allosteric human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) or HER3 mutation; epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation; HER2 amplified or overexpressing tumor; or, EGFR exon 19 deletion or L858R mutation. Part B is a Phase 2, open-label, multicenter basket study designed to determine antitumor activity and safety in adult patients with solid tumors that have an allosteric EGFR or HER2 ErbB2 mutation or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations using next-generation sequencing. This part will utilize a Simon 2-stage design and enroll up to 100 patients in four cohorts: 1) non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations; 2) breast cancer with an allosteric ErbB mutation; 3) solid tumors (except breast) with S310F/Y mutation; and, 4) other tumors harboring allosteric ErbB mutations not included in cohorts 1-3.

About BDTX-189

BDTX-189 is an orally available, irreversible small molecule inhibitor that blocks the function of an undrugged family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect both of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the tyrosine-protein kinase, ErbB-2, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). These mutations include extracellular domain allosteric mutations of HER2, as well as EGFR and HER2 kinase domain exon 20 insertions, and additional activating oncogenic drivers of ErbB. The ErbB receptors are a group of receptor tyrosine kinases involved in key cellular functions, including cell growth and survival. BDTX-189 is also designed to spare normal, or wild type EGFR, which we believe will improve upon the toxicity profiles of current ErbB kinase inhibitors.

Currently, there are no medicines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to target all of these oncogenic mutations with a single therapy.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future plans or expectations for BDTX-189, including expectations regarding the success of its current clinical trial for BDTX-189 and future plans or expectations for the Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology platform. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the Company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, regulatory developments in the United States, and the Company’s ability to fund operations, and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s clinical trials and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in its 2019 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

