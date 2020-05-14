Press release

MIXED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 13th, 2020

Paris La Défense, May 14th, 2020 - Nexans Annual Shareholders Meeting, held behind closed doors on May 13th, 2020 at the Company head office, approved all 24 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The detailed results are available online at www.nexans.com/ga2020 .

Shareholders approved in particular resolutions related to the renewal of the term in office as member of the Board of Directors of Kathleen Wantz’O’Rourke, independent director, and the appointments as independent directors of Jane Basson and Sylvie Jéhanno, for a four-year term.

Shareholders also renewed the term in office as director representing employee shareholders of Marie-Cécile de Fougières, for a one-year term.

The Board of directors resolved on the following changes in the Board committees and their composition:

Audit, Accounts and Risk Committee : Kathleen Wantz-O'Rourke (Chairwoman), Bpifrance Participations represented by Anne-Sophie Hérelle, Sylvie Jéhanno, Hubert Porte and Francisco Perez Mackenna ;

: Kathleen Wantz-O'Rourke (Chairwoman), Bpifrance Participations represented by Anne-Sophie Hérelle, Sylvie Jéhanno, Hubert Porte and Francisco Perez Mackenna ; Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee : Anne Lebel, Lead Independent Director (Chairwoman), Jane Basson, Bpifrance Participations represented by Anne-Sophie Hérelle, Sylvie Jéhanno and Francesco Perez Mackenna;

: Anne Lebel, Lead Independent Director (Chairwoman), Jane Basson, Bpifrance Participations represented by Anne-Sophie Hérelle, Sylvie Jéhanno and Francesco Perez Mackenna; Compensation Committee : Anne Lebel, Lead Independent Director (Chairwoman), Angéline Afanoukoé (director representing employees), Jane Basson, Bpifrance Participations represented by Anne-Sophie Hérelle, Sylvie Jéhanno and Francesco Perez Mackenna;

: Anne Lebel, Lead Independent Director (Chairwoman), Angéline Afanoukoé (director representing employees), Jane Basson, Bpifrance Participations represented by Anne-Sophie Hérelle, Sylvie Jéhanno and Francesco Perez Mackenna; Strategic and Sustainable Development Committee: Oscar Hasbún Martinez (Chairman), Jane Basson, Bpifrance Participations represented by Anne-Sophie Hérelle, Marc Grynberg, and Francisco Perez Mackenna.

The amended Company bylaws and Board internal regulations are available on Nexans website at www.nexans.com/governance .

The Shareholders' Meeting was broadcasted live in French and English, and a replay will be available shortly on the website www.nexans.com.





