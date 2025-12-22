Nexans enters exclusive negotiations with Motherson for the sale of Autoelectric, marking the final step in the Group’s transformation into a pure electrification player

Paris, December 22nd, 2025 – Nexans announces today having entered into exclusive negotiations with Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (“Motherson”), a leading global supplier of automotive systems and components, for the sale of Nexans’ wiring harness business Autoelectric for an Entreprise Value of € 207 million.

Autoelectric, headquartered in Floss, Germany, designs and manufactures wiring harness and vehicle wiring system solutions for the automotive industry. The business generated c.€749 million current annual sales in 2024 with nearly 14,000 employees. This divestment marks the completion of Nexans’ strategic transformation into a pure electrification player.

Julien Hueber, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans, commented: “Since 2023, Nexans has successfully divested its non-electrification activities, including Aginode, AmerCable and Lynxeo to focus fully on its ‘Sparking Electrification’ strategy. As the last remaining non-electrification business in our portfolio, the time has come for Autoelectric to continue its development under a new owner that is deeply anchored in the automotive industry. Motherson represents a natural strategic fit and provides the right environment for the business to continue growing. With this transaction, Nexans fully deploys its model of value creation of pure player in electrification, serving clients at the heart of the global energy transition and enabling the development of low-carbon, sustainable power systems that meet the world’s accelerating demand for electrification.”

Mr Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of Motherson Group, said: “This acquisition is a significant milestone for Motherson. It will enable us to support our key customers with wiring harness solutions and expand our global footprint to additional locations. We believe that our executional capabilities combined with AutoElectric’s strong engineering capabilities and customer relationships, will drive innovation and sustainable growth. We look forward to welcoming all new members of AutoElectric into the Motherson family.”

The relevant works council will be informed and consulted in connection with the proposed transaction, which would be structured as a series of sales of shares and assets to acquire the harness business of Autoelectric. In addition, the proposed transaction remains subject to the fulfilment of customary regulatory approvals. On this basis, completion of the proposed transaction could take place mid-2026. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed. Evercore is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Linklaters as legal counsel to Nexans in connection with this transaction.

IFRS 5 - Accounting treatment and resulting implications for 2025 outlook

In accordance with IFRS 5, the proposed transaction will trigger the classification of Autoelectric, as Assets Held for Sale in the 2025 consolidated financial statements.

As a result, the Industry and Solutions Businesses (consisting of Amercable, Lynxeo and Autoelectric) will be classified as discontinued operations1 in the 2025 consolidated financial statements. Such classification will be reflected on both the year 2025 and the comparative year 2024, in order to ensure the consistency of presentation between reported periods.

The 2025 guidance, as updated on July 30th 2025, forecasted Autoelectric as a consolidated segment for 2025, while Lynxeo was consolidated for the first half of 2025, until the day of completion of the disposal on June 30th 2025.

As a consequence, the 2025 guidance is today being aligned with the new scope of continuing operations, the new scope which now excludes the discontinued operations1.

Under this new scope, the 2025 guidance, as updated on 30th July 2025, remains otherwise unchanged:

Adjusted EBITDA Low range (M€) High range (M€) 2025 Guidance (presented in July 2025)

(included 12 months of Autoelectric and 6 months of Lynxeo) 810 860 Exclusion of discontinued operations

(12 months of Autoelectric and 6 months of Lynxeo) 100 100 2025 Guidance aligned with new scope 710 760





FCF Low range (M€) High range (M€) 2025 Guidance (presented in July 2025)

(included 12 months of Autoelectric and 6 months of Lynxeo) 275 375 Exclusion of discontinued operations

(12 months of Autoelectric and 6 months of Lynxeo) - - 2025 Guidance aligned with new scope 275 375

The remaining details of the proposed transaction will be outlined in the Nexans 2025 consolidated financial statements.

Nexans confirms its 2028 guidance which remains unchanged.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 28,500 people and generated €7.1 billion in standard sales in 2024. As recognized climate action leader, Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

About Motherson

Motherson is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of wiring harnesses and components for the automotive and mobility industries, with operations in more than 40 countries. The Group delivers integrated solutions that support the transition toward safer and more sustainable mobility. Serving a diversified portfolio of global automotive OEMs, Motherson provides advanced electrical and electronic distribution systems, vision systems, interior modules, and polymer solutions. The company continues to expand its technological capabilities and global footprint to meet the evolving needs of electric and connected vehicles. Headquartered in Noida, India, Motherson employs over 190,000 people worldwide.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to various expected or unexpected risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on the Company’s future performance.

Readers are invited to visit the Group’s website where they can view and download the Universal Registration Document, which include a description of the Group’s risk factors.

1 Within the meaning of IFRS 5

