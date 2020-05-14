BOSTON and PARIS, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc . (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with serious neurological disorders such as stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury (SCI), has named Hooman C. Hakami as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Hakami is currently the Managing Director of Hakami Healthcare Advisors, LLC where he provides advisory services to Boards and CEOs in the healthcare space. Previously, he was with Medtronic, where he served as Executive Vice President and President of the Diabetes Group.



“I am delighted to have Hooman Hakami joining PathMaker as Chairman of the Board of Directors,” said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. “As we approach commercialization, Hooman’s invaluable experience leading and operating global medtech companies will be an exceptional addition to our Board. I am confident his strategic insights will be instrumental as we take PathMaker to initial regulatory approval next year on MyoRegulator®, the world’s first non-invasive neuromodulation device for the treatment of muscle spasticity.”

“I am pleased to be joining PathMaker.” Mr. Hakami commented. “The Company has the only non-invasive, multi-site neuromodulation system in the world. This pioneering approach to treating neurological disease has the potential to bring about a new standard of care – through improved outcomes, lower cost and a better patient experience – for a number of serious conditions in urgent need of innovation, including Spasticity and ALS. I look forward to helping guide the path of the Company.”

Mr. Hakami has 30 years of leadership experience, having been responsible for running multi-billion dollar businesses and managing thousands of employees on a global scale. Prior to Medtronic, he spent more than 20 years at General Electric, where he was a Company Officer. There, he served as President and CEO of Detection and Guidance Solutions at GE Healthcare. Prior to this he served as President and CEO of the Interventional Systems business based in France, and the Global Clinical Systems Services for GE Healthcare.

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with serious neurological disorders such as stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury (SCI). With offices in Boston (U.S.) and Paris (France), we are collaborating with world-class institutions to rapidly bring to market disruptive products for treating serious neurological disorders with high unmet medical need. More than 48 million patients in the U.S., Europe and Asia suffer disabilities due to stroke, ALS, SCI, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive therapy that replaces the need for drugs or surgery for patients suffering from serious neurological disorders. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com .

Source: PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

Media contact:

PathMaker PR

(617) 535-7696

partnering@pmneuro.com