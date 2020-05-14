STAMFORD, Conn., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As states and cities across the country move forward with plans to reopen parts of their economies and more people go outdoors and seek recreation in public spaces, including parks and beaches, national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful® issued an urgent reminder to all Americans to properly dispose of trash and litter as they venture outside.



“As more states roll out plans to reopen portions of their communities, we want to remind everyone that we all must continue to do our part to keep beaches, parks, waterways, and streets safe and clean. As COVID-19 continues to pose an ongoing threat, it is imperative that we stay vigilant and properly dispose of trash and litter that could potentially harm wildlife and spread the virus,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman.



In recent weeks, several states have reopened portions of their society and have seen an influx in littering and improper trash disposal.



"As we approach the Memorial Day holiday weekend and more people go outside due to warmer weather, we expect incidents of littering and improper trash disposal to increase,” added Lowman. “Any bottles, cans, wrappers or napkins can be a health hazard if left behind for someone else to pick up.”



In Brevard County, Florida, teams from Keep America Beautiful affiliate Keep Brevard Beautiful (KBB) collected nearly 300 bags of trash from Cocoa Beach when beaches were first allowed to reopen in the state. On average, crews collect 30 to 40 bags a day during this time of year, according to KBB Executive Director Bryan Bobbitt.



Last month, Keep America Beautiful sent an urgent alert to its national network of more than 650 community-based affiliates, asking them to spread the word among their millions of volunteers about the proper way to dispose of personal protective equipment (PPE). The letter to affiliates noted that failing to properly dispose of PPE will hurt the environment and could spread COVID-19. Read the alert here. Moreover, when public volunteer events reconvene, Keep America Beautiful urges volunteers to continue practicing physical distancing, and heed local and state guidelines.



For more information about Keep America Beautiful, please go to kab.org.



