JCDecaux SA Annual General Meeting, 14 May 2020

Paris, May 14th, 2020 – The Combined Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC) was held on 14 May 2020 behind closed doors with audio transmission.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all the resolutions put to vote.

In particular, the AGM:

approved the financial statements for the year ending December 31 st , 2019;

, 2019; renewed the terms of five members of the Supervisory Board: Bénédicte Hautefort, Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon and Leila Turner for three-years, and Jean-Pierre Decaux and Pierre Mutz for one year;

appointed two new members to the Supervisory Board: Jean-Sébastien Decaux for a three-year term, replacing Pierre-Alain Pariente, and Jean-François Ducrest for a one-year term, replacing Xavier de Sarrau for the remainder of the latter’s term;

approved the 2020 remuneration policy for corporate officers and the components of remuneration paid or allocated in respect of 2019;

renewed in advance the financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Executive Board to take account of the formal changes arising from law and regulations;

approved updates to the Company’s Articles of association in line with the latest legal and regulatory developments;

approved the conversion of the Company’s form to a European Company governed by an Executive Board and a Supervisory Board.



Following the Meeting, the Supervisory Board renewed Jean-Pierre Decaux’s term as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of his term as Supervisory Board member.

The Supervisory Board also appointed Jean-François Ducrest as a member of the Ethics Committee and as Chairman of the Audit Committee for the duration of his term as a Supervisory Board member. It renewed, for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members:

the terms of Pierre Mutz and Bénédicte Hautefort as members of the Audit Committee;

Pierre Mutz’s term as Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;

Pierre Mutz’s term as a member of the Ethics Committee.

The Supervisory Board then appointed Jean-Charles Decaux as Chairman of the Executive Board and Jean-François Decaux as Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year, in accordance with the principle of alternating the Chief Executive Officer position at JCDecaux SA.

For commercial and public-representation purposes, Jean-Charles Decaux and Jean-François Decaux use the title of “Co-Chief Executive Officer” of JCDecaux.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2019 revenue: €3,890m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP ‘A List’ rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Corporate Communications: Agathe Albertini

+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

Attachment