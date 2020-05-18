Malmö –ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has signed an additional contract with Swedish Match within current framework agreement. The company has been customer since 2015 and the additional contract comprises screen installations at leading retail outlets across Sweden during 2020. The total contract value is estimated at SEK 5 million.

“Targeted digital communication at the point-of-decision is critical in today’s retail environment and we are happy for the continued trust of the customer”, comments Per Mandorf, President & CEO.

Malmö, 18 May 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President and CEO

Phone +46 704 258234

E-mail per.mandorf @zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO

Telefon +46 708-21 57 86

E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, Chief Communication Officer

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 436 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at zetadisplay.com.

About Swedish Match

Swedish Match is a global company with market leading brands of tobacco and non-tobacco products for adult consumer enjoyment, as well as matches and lighters. Some of its well-known brands include: General, Longhorn, ZYN, Game, Red Man, Fiat Lux, and Cricket, with sales concentrated in Scandinavia and the US, as well as certain other markets.

