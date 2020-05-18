HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 18.5.2020 AT 14:00

Huhtamaki celebrates its 100 year anniversary by donating EUR 3 million to circular economy initiatives to address global sustainability challenges

To mark its 100-year anniversary Huhtamaki is donating EUR 3 million to global sustainability initiatives with a local impact. We are acting today, educating for tomorrow and funding innovation for the future, making a difference where it matters most to help address global sustainability challenges and build circular economy initiatives.

Acting today by using innovative and emerging technologies to clean plastic waste - Huhtamaki is donating EUR 0.6 million to clean plastic waste from Mithi river in Mumbai, India. The project is also raising awareness on effective waste management. The recipient is a partnership consisting of United Nations Technology Innovation Labs (UNTIL), VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, a Finnish cleantech start-up RiverRecycle and an India-based citizen-led environmental movement Earth5R.

Educating for tomorrow by providing education and training on waste management in South Africa, Vietnam and India (WasteAid) - Huhtamaki is donating EUR 0.9 million to UK waste management charity WasteAid. The Huhtamaki funded project will provide education and training on waste management and circular systems in South Africa, Vietnam, and India. WasteAid is an independent UK charity, set up by waste management professionals to share waste management know-how with communities in low-income countries.

Innovate for the future by investing in innovation for a circular economy through the set-up of a start-up cohort program (Food System 6) - Huhtamaki is donating EUR 1 million to Food System 6, a non-profit accelerator focused on innovations for food and agriculture. The funds will be used to surface and support early stage solutions for a circular economy, via organizing a start-up cohort program.

In addition, Huhtamaki announced earlier a donation to the International Red Cross to boost COVID-19 emergency relief efforts in Asia and Europe and improving the lives of the world’s most vulnerable.

“We want to make a difference, where it matters most. We made a first donation in support of the International Red Cross’ work to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to provide immediate help. The three other projects are in line with our ambitious sustainability strategy with the aim of creating a circular economy at different levels: acting today, educating for tomorrow and innovating for the future”, says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki. “With these donations we celebrate our centennial by giving back and investing in a sustainable future.”

