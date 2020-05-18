LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announces a 300% increase in clients signing on to run Connected TV (CTV), an evolving channel, to message their IntentKeyTM identified audience segments.



AdWeek reported last week that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, advertisers are planning to spend up to 33% less on traditional TV advertising in lieu of online Connected TV. The report cited cancelation of sporting events and shelter-in-place orders as the catalyst for the shift. “We are experiencing increase in demand for CTV across industry verticals we serve in part because the online television advertising model offers greater cost of advertising flexibility for our clients,” said Tristan Cameron, VP of Sales & Account Management.

Cameron noted, “Traditional linear TV requires upfront commitments that advertisers are hesitant to commit to in this environment. Rather, they are opting for a more accommodating deployment through the CTV features of the IntentKey where media spending can be adjusted on or off in real-time. This also allows our advertisers to incorporate this digital channel alongside other online channels & tactics for a more integrated multi-channel digital marketing plan.”

COVID-19 is accelerating advertisers budget reallocations from traditional media like billboard, radio, and print. CTV offers an attractive digital alternative where the intelligence of the IntentKeyTM audience building can be leveraged as part of an overall strategy to increase campaign performance. This has been of particular interest to small and mid-tier agencies, where access to this kind of artificial intelligence has heretofore been out of reach.

The pandemic is causing a shift from the traditional marketing mix. Our clients are now looking for data-driven audience targeting to execute multi-device campaigns at the household level that includes CTV to drive enhanced campaign performance.

About the IntentKeyTM

Inuvo®’s IntentKeyTM is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKeyTM to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKeyTM enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

