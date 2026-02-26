Inuvo to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 5th at 4:15 P.M. ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, after market close on Thursday, March 5, 2026. The Company will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738

International Dial-in Number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 1145199

Webcast Link: HERE

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, March 19, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 1145199 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, in turn, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo's language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Investor Contact:

Wallace Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com