NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Dan Dolev as Managing Director and senior equity research analyst covering Financial Technology. Dolev is based in New York and reports to the Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson. He is the latest addition to Mizuho’s Global Technology Research practice which spans the Americas and Asia. It includes comprehensive coverage of Asia-Pacific electronics and components companies by eight analysts in Japan and Hong Kong led by Yasuo Nakane and honored with top-three Nikkei Veritas rankings in three subsectors. US-based coverage includes Gregg Moskowitz, Siti Panigrahi, and Matt Broome covering software, James Lee covering US and China Internet, Vijay Rakesh covering semiconductors and semi-cap equipment, and Charles Park, serving as global technology specialist sales.



“FinTech is a disruptive and rapidly evolving industry bringing major changes to asset management, business and personal loans, how we invest and how we pay,” said Gilbertson. “Dan brings his expertise to perform in-depth analysis on a wide range of thematic, FinTech investment issues.”

Dolev joins Mizuho from Macquarie, where he served as senior analyst, equity research, covering payments and business services. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst at Nomura Instinet covering payments and business services and Jefferies, covering US business services.

Dolev holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, Cum Laude, from Columbia University and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School.

