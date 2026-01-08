Mizuho Americas and NPower Advance Tech Career Pathways for New Yorkers Through Path2TECH: NetSA

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas and NPower , a national tech training nonprofit, today announced a successful first year of their dynamic partnership that connects young adults in the New York metro area with transformative employment opportunities in technology. The innovative program was supported by a three-year FutureReady grant from Mizuho USA Foundation , the charitable foundation of Mizuho Americas.

Demand for technology talent in the New York area presents a crucial opportunity for the 13.2% of young New Yorkers currently unemployed and in need of skills training and access to competitive-wage roles that can lead to careers in technology. Mizuho Americas, the founding partner of Path2TECH: Networking & Systems Administration (NetSA), supported the free, blended asynchronous 26-week training program for young adults in the New York metro area.

“Building a skilled and inclusive tech workforce is critical to New York’s economic future,” said John Buchanan, Chief Information Officer of Mizuho Americas and board member of the Mizuho USA Foundation. “Our foundation is committed to supporting programs that expand opportunity, and NPower’s Path2TECH: NetSA programs are helping more New Yorkers gain the skills needed to participate and thrive in today’s digital economy.”

Piloted by NPower’s New York regional office in 2025, the new NetSA curriculum trains young adults in fundamentals of computer networking, systems administration, cloud technologies and generative AI. Students also had the opportunity to complete certifications in CompTIA Network+, Linux+, Microsoft Azure Fundamentals and Azure AI, making it possible for this group to fill vital roles in systems and network administration.

The program's blended asynchronous model is a first for NPower’s programming and was designed to fit the busy lives and needs of young New Yorkers. The success of the pilot demonstrates why accessibility and flexibility matter in building sustainable alternative educational pathways to employment.

“What makes this program best-in-class is the breadth of skills - including AI integration - that students will take away from the curricula,” said Helen Kogan, Executive Director of NPower New York and New Jersey. “Mizuho USA Foundation’s support has no doubt helped us shape a program that meets the moment in terms of what employers are looking for in candidates right now. We’re proud of the accomplishments our students have been able to achieve as a result of the pilot and look forward to continuing to strengthen the program and partnership in the years to come.”

Path2TECH: NetSA Impact and Insights in 2025:

70% of students completed or are on the path to completing core programming across Spring and Fall 2025 cohorts vs. 60% goal for this pilot program.

41% of graduates to date are employed in tech roles or have chosen to continue their education, with an 80% placement rate expected within a year of graduation.

Of the Spring 2025 students who completed core programming, 72% opted to complete electives in Pentest Security or Healthcare IT.

Nearly half have completed either CompTIA Linux+ or CompTIA Networking+ certification. Student certification is ongoing in 2026.

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit launching tech careers through free training, personalized support, and job placement assistance. Since 2008, NPower has equipped over 12,000 young adults from low-income communities and military-connected individuals with the skills and confidence to succeed in the digital economy. With programs in 16 cities and growing, NPower’s holistic approach blends intensive technical instruction with career mentorship and well-being support, ensuring students can navigate pivotal life transitions and thrive in competitive industries. As NPower works toward its goal of training 15,000 students annually by 2030, it remains committed to expanding access to tech careers and shaping a workforce that reflects the full potential of our communities. Learn more at www.npower.org .

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

