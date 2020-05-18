The Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) on May 18, 2020 decided to adopt the balance sheet, income statement, consolidated balance sheet and consolidated income statement for 2019. Furthermore, it was resolved that no dividend will be distributed and that the unrestricted equity in the parent company shall be carried forward.

The AGM also decided to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability for 2019.

The AGM approved Soltworks Co. Ltd.’s (the “Major Shareholder”) proposal that the Board of Directors shall consist of four board members. The AGM resolved that the total renumeration for the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 1,200,000, of which SEK 600,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the board and SEK 300,000 shall be paid to each of the other board members elected by the AGM who are not employees of the Group. It was noted that the proposed board member Wonchan (Fernando) Lee, who is an executive of the Major Shareholder, has waived his right to board remuneration. The AGM also decided that the renumeration to the auditor, as previous, shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The AGM decided to re-elect Perry Ha and Anders Sjögren as board members. As new members of the board, the AGM decided to elect Wonchan (Fernando) Lee and Young Hee (Dennis) Song. Perry Ha was elected as the new chairman of the board.

The AGM approved the Board of Director’s proposed principles to apply in connection with the appointment of the Nomination Committee for the AGM 2021.

The AGM approved the Board of Director’s proposed guidelines for the renumeration of senior executives.

The AGM approved, with unanimous vote, the Board of Director’s proposal for a resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions during the period until the next AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, against cash payment, for payment in kind or by way of set-off, to issue ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds that involve the issue of or conversion into a maximum of 34,000,000 ordinary shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 20 per cent of the share capital and votes, based on the current number of shares in the Company.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

