18 May 2020, 18:30

Summary from Annual General Meeting of Sdiptech AB (publ)

The shareholders of Sdiptech AB (publ) (the “Company”) gathered in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday 18 May 2020 for the Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”)

The income statements and balance sheets for the Company and the group were approved and the Board of Directors and the Managing Director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2019.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 8.00 per preference share to be paid quarterly with SEK 2.00 per preference share. Record dates for dividends on the preference shares are 15 June 2020, 15 September 2020, 15 December 2020, and 15 March 2021. The Meeting resolved that no dividends shall be paid on ordinary shares of series A or B and that the remaining accumulated results instead are carried forward on new account.

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, the Meeting resolved to (i) re-elect Ashkan Pouya, Johnny Alvarsson, Birgitta Henriksson, Urban Doverholt and Jan Samuelson as members of the Board of Directors, (ii) elect Eola Änggård Runsten as new member of the Board of Directors, and (iii) re-elect Jan Samuelson as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, the Meeting resolved that total fees of SEK 1,320,000 are to be paid to the Board of Directors, of which SEK 220,000 shall be paid to each Board member. The Meeting resolved further that for the Company’s Audit Committee, a fee of SEK 150,000 is to be paid to the chairman and a fee of SEK 50,000 to be paid to each member (one to two members). For the Company’s Investment Committee, a fee of SEK 50,000 was decided to be paid to the chairman and a fee of SEK 50,000 to be paid to each member (one to two members). No fees are to be paid for the Company’s Remuneration Committee.

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, the registered accounting firm PwC Sweden was elected as the auditor of the Company, with the authorised public accountant Anna Rosendal as the auditor in charge. The auditors’ fee shall be paid upon approval of their invoice.

The Meeting passed a resolution in accordance with the proposal of the year’s Nomination committee to authorize the Chairman of the Board of Directors to contact the largest shareholders by vote as of 15 October 2020 and ask these shareholders to appoint members who, together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, would constitute the Nomination committee. The Nomination committee shall consist of four members.

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior management.

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board to decide on the issue of shares, convertibles and / or warrants on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right. The increase in share capital, which includes the issuance of, conversion to or subscription of shares, may - if it deviates from the shareholders' preferential right - correspond to a dilution effect of no more than 10 percent of the share capital at the time the authorization is first exercised.

Stockholm, 18 May 2020

Sdiptech AB (publ)

