ROCHESTER, Mich., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, payers and providers, has been invited to present in RBC Capital Markets virtual Global Healthcare Conference: "Beyond 2020: The Changing Face of Healthcare.” The event is being held on May 19-20, 2020.



The event aims to dig deeper across sectors into how the healthcare industry will emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncovering new approaches to innovation, such as digital health, future trends in industry collaboration and consolidation, and political and macro-economic influences.

OptimizeRx CEO William Febbo is scheduled to present on May 19, 2020, at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time, as well as participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. He will discuss a number of topics, including the company’s record Q1 results , client base that includes world’s Top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and how the company is supporting better health outcomes through its digital health network that now reaches 60% of the ambulatory market and patients nationwide.

The live presentation will be available at investors.optimizerx.com/events-and-presentations .



The event is for institutional clients of RBC and is by invitation only. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OptimizeRx, please contact your RBC sales representative. For any questions about OptimizeRx, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here .

About OptimizeRx®

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among all stakeholders in healthcare. Primarily focused on life science and payer clients, its suite of digital and mobile SaaS-based solutions enables affordability, patient adherence and care management. OptimizeRx’s network reaches more than 60% of U.S. ambulatory providers, delivering therapeutic support on specialty medications and patient financial assistance directly within a provider’s workflow through leading electronic health platforms. OptimizeRx’s fully integrated platform supports the real-time exchange of information, improving provider knowledge and patient engagement, and ultimately leading to healthier outcomes.

For more information, go to OptimizeRx.com

