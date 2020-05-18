NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 19 May 2020 – Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") on 18 May 2020, concerning the contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully completed, raising NOK 1,968 million in gross proceeds through the allocation of 12,000,000 new shares (the "Private Placement Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 164 per share, which represents a 1.0% discount to the 10-day volume weighted average price and a 7.1% discount to the last closing price. The Private Placement was significantly oversubscribed. The Company has not planned to execute any subsequent share issue directed to shareholders not participating in the Private Placement.

The application period for the Private Placement closed at 19:20 (CET) on 18 May 2020. The Private Placement and the issuance of the Private Placement Shares were resolved by the Company's board of directors at a board meeting held on 18 May 2020, based on the authorisation granted to the board of directors at the Company's annual general meeting held on 28 April 2020.

Completion of the Private Placement implies a deviation from the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights to subscribe for and be allocated new shares. The board of directors has carefully considered such deviation and has resolved that the Private Placement is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In reaching this conclusion the board of directors has among other things considered the subscription price achieved in the Private Placement compared to recent market pricing of the Company's shares, the limited increase in share capital represented by the Private Placement and the necessity for the Company to realise its communicated growth targets in line with its approved strategy.

Notification of allotment of the new shares in the Private Placement and payment instructions is expected to be sent to the applicants through a notification from the Joint Bookrunners on 19 May 2020. Settlement of the Private Placement Shares towards investors will be made on a delivery versus payment basis on 22 May 2020 (T+2 settlement), by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Joint Bookrunners, the Company and Scatec AS. The new shares delivered to the subscribers will thus be tradable from allocation. The shares borrowed for settlement of the Private Placement will be redelivered to Scatec AS in the form of new shares in the Company.

Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, which is expected to take place on or about 25 May 2020, the Company will have an issued share capital of NOK 3,442,079.725, divided into 137,683,189 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to fund further investments in renewable power plants.

BNP Paribas, Carnegie AS, J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, SpareBank 1 Markets AS and Swedbank Norge, branch of Swedbank AB (publ) (in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A.) have acted as Joint Bookrunners for the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS has acted as legal counsel to the Company and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS has acted as legal counsel to the Joint Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:

Mikkel Tørud, CFO

Tel: +47 976 99 144

ir@scatecsolar.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364

ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar ASA

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under Construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SSO". To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.