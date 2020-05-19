CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the configurable cloud-based learning platform for corporations, training companies, and nonprofits, today announced it has been included in the list of "Hot Vendors" in the 2020 Hot Vendors in Learning report by Aragon Research .



The 2020 Hot Vendors in Learning report is authored by renowned industry-analyst Jim Lundy , CEO of Aragon Research. The report details how the race to the high-performance organization is on and that enterprises have realized training is vital to ensure growth. Aragon selected BenchPrep as a Hot Vendor that is making a difference in the delivery of modern learning and employee engagement.

“BenchPrep’s emphasis on enabling certifications and mastery to ensure performance is noteworthy,” said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, & Lead Analyst of Aragon Research. “Their ability to deliver customized solutions and monetize learning makes them truly unique and worthy of inclusion on the 2020 Hot Vendors in Learning report.”

BenchPrep is an award-winning advanced online learning platform that helps organizations increase learner engagement, improve outcomes, and drive learner success. The technology delivers streamlined content management and instructional design, along with advanced educator tools, analytics dashboards, and reporting, in one comprehensive solution.

“It is thrilling to see that BenchPrep has been named as a 2020 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “Aragon Research is one of the most trusted and leading voices in the learning space. We believe that BenchPrep’s inclusion in this year’s report confirms our continued innovation and success in delivering engaging and effective learning programs. With Training Industry , Training Magazine , and the CODiE Awards also recently recognizing our product with their respective awards, BenchPrep is now further validated as being an industry-leading solution.”

To hear more about the latest learning trends and how BenchPrep is addressing critical marketing challenges, Rangnekar will be headlining a webinar with Talented Learning on May 27th to discuss how organizations can rapidly move training and certification online. For more information about BenchPrep, visit benchprep.com .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for corporations, training companies and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com .

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com .

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.