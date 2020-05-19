| COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING 19 MAY 2020
ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED HAVE BEEN ADOPTED
|
Paris, Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 5.45 pm CET
The combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of Nexity chaired by Alain Dinin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held today behind closed doors.
All the resolutions submitted to the General Meeting have been adopted, among which:
The presentation and the broadcast of the General Meeting as well as the results of the vote of the resolutions submitted to the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website (www.nexity.fr) under Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meetings.
| AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE
Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.
Our business lines – real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services – are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all of our clients, but also to the environment and society as a whole.
Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A
Member of the indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Ticker symbol: NXI – Reuters: NXI.PA – Bloomberg: NXI:FP
ISIN code: FR0010112524
______
CONTACT
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 19 34 – investorrelations@nexity.fr
Géraldine Bop – Deputy Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 18 43 – investorrelations@nexity.fr
Attachment
Nexity
PARIS Cedex 08, FRANCE
20200519_PR_Shareholders meeting_19052020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Nexity LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: