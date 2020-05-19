COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING 19 MAY 2020

ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED HAVE BEEN ADOPTED



Paris, Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 5.45 pm CET









The combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of Nexity chaired by Alain Dinin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held today behind closed doors.

All the resolutions submitted to the General Meeting have been adopted, among which:

The approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2019;

The allocation of a dividend of 2.00 euros per share that will be payable on 27 May 2020;

The renewal of Luce Gendry, Jean-Pierre Denis, Jérôme Grivet and Magali Smets terms of offices as Directors;

The appointment of Jean-Paul Belot as Director representing employee shareholders;

The renewal of principal statutory auditors’ assignments;

The approval of the Company officers’ items of remuneration in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019 – Ex post vote;

The approval of the principles and criteria used to determine the Company Officers’ remuneration in respect of the 2020 financial year – Ex ante vote; and

The granting or renewal of delegations of authority and/or financial authorizations to the Board of Directors.

The presentation and the broadcast of the General Meeting as well as the results of the vote of the resolutions submitted to the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website ( www.nexity.fr ) under Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meetings.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE



Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.

Our business lines – real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services – are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all of our clients, but also to the environment and society as a whole.







Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A

Member of the indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Ticker symbol: NXI – Reuters: NXI.PA – Bloomberg: NXI:FP

ISIN code: FR0010112524

______







CONTACT

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 19 34 – investorrelations@nexity.fr

Géraldine Bop – Deputy Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 18 43 – investorrelations@nexity.fr

Attachment