Modernization, the cloud, data quality and data protection rose to the top as hot button topics and concerns for 2020

BEDFORD, Mass., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the results of its 2020 Data Connectivity Survey . With more than 1,800 IT and business professionals from 13 industries worldwide participating, the results reveal new trends and areas of focus in enterprise data management, including system modernization, cloud migration, data protection and data quality.

“The current crisis has brought data connectivity to the forefront as employees worldwide are working remotely,” said David Loshin, co-author of the 2020 Data Connectivity Survey report and a recognized data expert consultant in data quality, master data management, and business intelligence. “With enterprise data now living in a hybrid environment, spanning on-premises, multiple cloud platforms and many SaaS/PaaS services, access to it is more critical than ever. Organizations need a foundational approach to data management and connectivity to continue to be successful.”

Key survey findings include:

Data quality is critical, with 44% of respondents saying it’s a key challenge (a huge jump from 14% in 2017).

Cloud migration, now an integral part of everyday business operations, is the top modernization project for 2020, with 56% currently working on or planning projects.

Real-time hybrid data connectivity has risen in importance as organizations are looking for ways to connect their cloud apps to on-premises data, behind a firewall, while connecting data from across hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

System diversity is normalizing, with over 55% using both Microsoft and Linux-based systems.

More than half of the respondents with regulatory requirements are migrating data and applications to the cloud, indicating that organizations have overcome prior concerns about cloud security and data protection.

“The world of data connectivity and data management is rapidly evolving, influenced by a variety of business and economic factors–something we are witnessing right now,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “In its nearly 40-year history, Progress has always addressed constantly changing business needs to empower its partners and customers to go through challenges as winners and be ready to seize new opportunities.”

Progress offers cloud and on-premises data connectivity solutions across Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources. Progress® DataDirect® products enable organizations to seamlessly connect any data source, both in the cloud and on-premises, to any application in a secure, reliable and high performing way. With it, companies can confidently navigate the hybrid data environment and leverage data, regardless of infrastructure, in the best possible way to drive revenue and customer success.

To read the full report with the findings from the survey, click here .

