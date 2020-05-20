Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that Jacob Stjernfält has been appointed as new CFO and he will take up his position no later than September 1, 2020. He replaces Ola Burmark, who leaves the group during the summer as previously communicated. Jacob Stjernfält will be part of group management, based in Malmö and will report to President and CEO Per Mandorf.

"Jacob's international background and experience of companies at a strong pace of change will be a great asset for ZetaDisplay's continued growth journey," CEO Per Mandorf comments on the appointment.

Jacob Stjernfält has previously worked as CFO for CDON.COM, Finance Director South America for EF Education First and VP Finance for Metro International. He joins ZetaDisplay from his own consulting business that he has run for the past two years.

"I'm really looking forward to joining ZetaDisplay's continued growth journey. We operate in an expansive market and building our position as a leading company within Digital Signage is very stimulating," concludes Jacob Stjernfält.

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

