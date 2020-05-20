Dublin, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global augmented reality devices market.



The global augmented reality devices market is expected to decline from $3.55 billion in 2019 and to $2.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $7.37 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 35.91%.



This report focuses on augmented reality devices market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the augmented reality devices market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the augmented reality devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Augmented Reality Devices global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider augmented reality devices market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The augmented reality devices market section of the report gives context. It compares the augmented reality devices market with other segments of the augmented reality devices market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, augmented reality devices indicators comparison.



Major players in the augmented reality devices market are Sony, Oculus, Samsung Electronics, HTC, Google, Google, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, PTC, and Seiko Epson Corporation.



The augmented reality devices market consists of sales of augmented reality devices and related services. Augmented reality devices provide an interactive experience of real-world environment by integrating digital visual content and audios into the real-world environment. Augmented reality devices include head-up displays, holographic displays, smart glasses and others.



The North American market is the largest market for Augmented Reality Devices and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



Augmented reality devices manufacturers are increasingly investing in the integration of augmented Reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Combination of virtual and augmented reality enables users to both see and interact with digital content at the same time. For instance, Spatial, an augmented reality company has developed a platform to enable interactive conference call, where the users can interact with their surroundings without any physical presence. With the combination of AR and VR technology, the users of the application can also witness pin boards and whiteboards.



The augmented reality devices market covered in this report is segmented by type into head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display (HUD). It is also segmented by application into consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy, automotive.



The disruptions in the supply chain caused by the coronavirus outbreak during 2020 are likely to limit the growth of the market. Lockdowns are being experienced in many countries worldwide affecting the supply and demand chains of many sectors including AR and VR devices market. According to SDC supply and demand chain executive magazine published in March 2020, the shipments for AR and VR is likely to record a decline of 10.5% (Year-over-Year) in the first quarter and 24.1% (Year-over-Year) in second during 2020, owing to supply constraints as factories are open at much lower capacities, which in turn is resulting in component shortages. Thus, the supply chain disruption is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the augmented reality devices market during the forecast period.



On August 29, 2018, Apple acquired Akonia Holographics for an undisclosed amount. Akonia Holographics, founded in 2012 and is headquartered in USA. It uses its HoloMirror technology to produce augmented reality headsets that are thin, transparent and light-weight. The acquisition will help Apple design and develop augmented reality devices using Akonia's HoloMirror technology.



The increasing use of augmented reality (AR) devices in the medical field is driving growth in the AR devices market. AR devices are increasingly being used by surgeons for pre-surgical planning. Surgeons can create 2D or 3D images of patient anatomy and overlay them on to the patient's body for accurate surgical planning. For instance, the Opensight augmented reality system developed by Novarad allows surgeons to visualize into the patient while simultaneously looking at the patient in real time. This enables surgeons to accurately plan for a surgery. Augmented reality is also being used to find the accurate position of veins under a patient's skin during blood transfusion. For instance, AccuVein uses projection based augmented reality to view real time image of veins under the surface of the skin during blood transfusion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Augmented Reality Devices Market Characteristics



3. Augmented Reality Devices Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Augmented Reality Devices Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Augmented Reality Devices Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Augmented Reality Devices Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Augmented Reality Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Augmented Reality Devices Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Augmented Reality Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Augmented Reality Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Augmented Reality Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Augmented Reality Devices Market



7. China Augmented Reality Devices Market



8. India Augmented Reality Devices Market



9. Japan Augmented Reality Devices Market



10. Australia Augmented Reality Devices Market



11. Indonesia Augmented Reality Devices Market



12. South Korea Augmented Reality Devices Market



13. Western Europe Augmented Reality Devices Market



14. UK Augmented Reality Devices Market



15. Germany Augmented Reality Devices Market



16. France Augmented Reality Devices Market



17. Eastern Europe Augmented Reality Devices Market



18. Russia Augmented Reality Devices Market



19. North America Augmented Reality Devices Market



20. USA Augmented Reality Devices Market



21. South America Augmented Reality Devices Market



22. Brazil Augmented Reality Devices Market



23. Middle East Augmented Reality Devices Market



24. Africa Augmented Reality Devices Market



25. Augmented Reality Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Augmented Reality Devices Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Augmented Reality Devices Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Sony

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Oculus

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Samsung Electronics

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. HTC

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Google

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Augmented Reality Devices Market



27. Augmented Reality Devices Market Trends And Strategies



28. Augmented Reality Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Sony

Oculus

Samsung Electronics

HTC

Google

PTC

Microsoft

Wikitude

DAQRI

Blippar

Osterhout Design Group

Toshiba Corporation

Infinity Augmented Reality

Upskill

Apple

Intel

Continental

Visteon

Eon Reality

Vuzix

MAXST

Navdy

Cyberglove Systems

Sensics

Leap Motion

Sixense Entertainm

Atheer

Marxent Labs

Meta

Infinity Augmented



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqgd6z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900