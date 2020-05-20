SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labelbox , the world’s leading AI training data platform, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to accelerate the availability of its groundbreaking AI training data platform to Federal agencies and the intelligence community. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Labelbox’s Master Government Aggregator™, making the company’s platform available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) contracts and reseller partners.



“We’re seeing a seismic shift in the AI industry, and the results are already positively impacting government missions in a wide variety of areas, from autonomous systems to intelligence analysis and healthcare. Carahsoft is an ideal partner to help us better serve these diverse government agencies,” said Joshua Beard, director of Federal Sales at Labelbox. “As AI initiatives mature and roll into production, agencies are learning that an enterprise approach to supporting these teams and managing their critical data sets is required. Labeled training data is the fuel for AI and machine learning teams.”

The Labelbox AI training data platform is available for both cloud and on-premises deployments and is designed to support secure mission activities. The software platform allows Federal data science teams to manage the data used to train supervised-learning models. Supervised learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that uses labeled data to train algorithms to recognize patterns in images, audio, video or text. Government AI and ML projects manage petabytes of data every day, a volume that can be overwhelming.

For data science teams to work better with each other and with labelers across different government agencies, they need a centralized platform and tools. Labelbox facilitates collaboration, rework, quality assurance, model evaluation, audit trails and model-assisted labeling all in one platform. The platform is tailored for computer vision systems but can handle all forms of data and also assists teams with billing and time management.

“Labelbox is a crucial partner for Carahsoft in the AI/ML space, and our partnership will enable federal agencies to accelerate their AI adoption plans across a much wider range of use cases,” said Joe Tabatabaian, manager of the Labelbox team at Carahsoft. “Artificial intelligence and machine learning hold great potential for transforming how the government handles the volumes of data received every day and how data teams derive actionable insights from that data. We look forward to working with Labelbox and our reseller partners to optimize agency data practices and support their AI adoption goals.”

Labelbox’s training data platform and solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Labelbox team at (888) 662-2724 or Labelbox@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Labelbox, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

About Labelbox

Founded in 2018 and based in San Francisco, Labelbox is a collaborative training data platform for machine learning applications. Instead of building their own expensive and incomplete homegrown tools, companies rely on Labelbox as the training data platform that acts as a central hub for data science teams to interface with dispersed labeling teams. Better ways to input and manage data translates into higher-quality training data and more accurate machine-learning models. Labelbox has raised $39 million in capital from leading VCs in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit: https://www.labelbox.com/

Editorial Contact

Lonn Johnston for Labelbox

+1 650.219.7764

lonn@flak42.com