WhiteHawk Launches Cyber Analyst Platform as a Service (PaaS), to Scale Cyber Higher Education, Internships & Research, Now Available Through Carahsoft

Proven, Scalable, Instrumented Cyber PaaS Enablement for All Academic Institutions to Conduct Hundreds of Virtual Cyber Internships/Capstone Programs and Big Data Research & Development

PERTH, Australia, and RESTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteHawk CEC Inc., the first global online, AI/ML-based Cyber Risk PaaS and Cybersecurity Exchange, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of WhiteHawk’s Cyber Risk Program, Cyber Risk Radar and Cyber Analyst PaaS. As WhiteHawk’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft will bring the next generation Cyber Analyst PaaS to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

WhiteHawk’s Cyber Analyst PaaS is tailored to clients of all sizes, to enable cost-effective, informed action that addresses cyber risk for Academic, State & Local, Critical Infrastructure and Supply Chain Risk Management needs. The program moves beyond traditional cyber internships, capstones and courses, providing continuous access to hands-on experiential education across risk, compliance, vulnerability, mitigation and action plans. It ensures all cyber academic programs and degrees have an impactful, 360 Cyber Internship or Capstone, connecting and practicing more than 14 key frameworks to include NIST 800-171, CMMC, FAIR and maturity models. The program runs a mentor-to-intern ratio of 1:20, supported by subject matter experts and scaling to hundreds of internships or capstones per year. It is based on a secure, scalable PaaS that supports ongoing experiential learning and can be tailored to complement any cyber academic programs, degrees and certifications.

“We are proud to partner with Carahsoft, a trusted leader in delivering innovative technology solutions to the Public Sector,” said Terry Roberts, CEO at WhiteHawk. “Carahsoft’s proven distribution network and Government contract expertise will help ensure that Public Sector entities nationwide can proactively scale an educated and proven workforce ready to tackle the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Through WhiteHawk’s Cyber Analyst PaaS, the Public Sector will gain:

Unlimited Student & Practitioner Access: Risk/Compliance portfolios and assessment tools accessible for educational use.





NICE-Aligned Training & Curriculum: Standardized Cyber Analyst training aligned with national workforce frameworks.





Continuous Data Ingestion: Continuous updates from open source intelligence and publicly available cyber risk and compliance data feeds.





Scalable Research & Analytics Environment: Immediate research and development (R&D) readiness into sector-region-specific cyber resilience trends.





Initial University & Critical Infrastructure (CI) or State & Local Partnerships: Piloted engagement models with universities and Public Sector CI organizations.



“Through this collaboration, we are expanding access to WhiteHawk’s next-generation Cyber Analyst PaaS and Cyber Risk Programs, empowering the Public Sector with scalable, data-driven cyber risk mitigation tools and experiential education,” said Phillip Carroll, who manages the WhiteHawk Team at Carahsoft. “This partnership reinforces Carahsoft and our reseller partners’ commitment to scaling security posture for Government agencies and Educational institutions.”

WhiteHawk’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or WhiteHawk@carahsoft.com; or explore WhiteHawk’s solutions here.

About WhiteHawk

WhiteHawk developed the first cloud, Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), Publicly Available Information (PAI) AI/ML based cyber risk monitoring, prioritization and mitigation online cybersecurity exchange, democratizing access for all companies and organizations to address their Digital Age Risks and those of their suppliers/vendors, continuously and cost-effectively. WhiteHawk’s 100% automated product lines include one-time or annual subscriptions for a Cyber Risk Program (one Enterprise), or Cyber Risk Radar (portfolio of Critical Infrastructure Organizations or Suppliers) and virtual Cyber Consults via the Cyber Analyst PaaS – each tailored to Client Needs. Via the WHK online cybersecurity exchange, the Company also continuously vets and offers a breadth of next generation cyber intelligence and security solutions, enabling all businesses and organizations to take smart action against cybercrime, fraud, and disruption, for themselves, their clients and across their supply chains, on an ongoing basis with demonstrated time and cost savings. For more information, visit www.whitehawk.com.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

