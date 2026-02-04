SecuritySnares and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Advanced Ransomware Prevention Solutions to the Public Sector

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecuritySnares, a pioneer in ransomware prevention technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SecuritySnares’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s ransomware protection solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

This collaboration equips Government agencies with SecuritySnares' proactive and preventative ransomware solutions, offering a vital layer of defense against modern ransomware threats. Ransomware attacks continue to pose a significant threat to national security, jeopardizing critical infrastructure and public services. Through this partnership, Carahsoft will integrate SecuritySnares' innovative technology into its suite of secure solutions, enabling Federal, State and Local agencies to enhance cyber resilience and safeguard sensitive data from sophisticated ransomware threats.

"Protecting our nation's digital infrastructure is a top priority for Carahsoft and requires innovative security measures," said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. "SecuritySnares’ solutions provide advanced capabilities for detecting and neutralizing ransomware, empowering agencies to enhance their security postures. We look forward to working with SecuritySnares and our reseller partners to equip the Public Sector with advanced ransomware prevention technology."

SecuritySnares’ solution provides preventative measures to stop malicious encryption and data exfiltration execution. The technology is designed to eliminate disruption related to ransomware, prevent extortion and ransom payments and ensure operational continuity for Government and private agencies.

"Carahsoft is a trusted partner to Government agencies nationwide, and we are pleased to join forces to combat the rising tide of ransomware," said Robert Capinjola, CEO at SecuritySnares. "By making our purpose-built ransomware prevention technology available through Carahsoft’s trusted channels, we can help protect more Public Sector organizations from financial loss and operational disruption. This partnership is a testament to our shared mission of strengthening cybersecurity for the public good."

SecuritySnares’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or SecuritySnares@carahsoft.com. Explore SecuritySnares’ solutions here.

About SecuritySnares

SecuritySnares is a leading provider of preventative ransomware solutions. The company's technology is purpose-built to prevent ransomware attacks by stopping malicious encryption from functioning throughout the attack lifecycle. With a focus on eliminating ransomware risk, SecuritySnares enables organizations to maintain operational resilience and data integrity.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

