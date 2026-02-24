Scylla AI and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Advanced AI-Powered Video Analytics to U.S. Government

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scylla AI, a global leader in intelligent AI-powered video analytics for physical security and threat detection, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Scylla's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s advanced AI-powered video analytics solutions available to Federal, State and Local Government agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

The partnership positions Scylla's cutting-edge video analytics technology as a trusted security solution for the Public Sector, providing streamlined procurement access to Federal-grade AI security capabilities that meet strict cybersecurity and data sovereignty requirements.

Federal-Grade Security Without Compromise

Scylla's proprietary AI video analytics platform operates on-premise without cloud dependencies, meeting Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) compliance requirements and NIST cybersecurity framework standards. The air-gapped architecture ensures sensitive video data and security intelligence remain fully contained within Government networks and facilities, without reliance on commercial cloud infrastructure.

"Federal Government buyers deserve the best in video analytics technology," said Albert Stepanyan, CEO and President of Scylla AI. "They need solutions that are air gapped with no cloud access, deliver high accuracy and operate securely within isolated network environments. That's exactly what Scylla enables through Carahsoft procurement, enterprise-grade AI video analytics that Government agencies can trust with their most critical security operations."

High-Performance at Scale

Scylla's technology delivers measurable results for agencies including:

Reduces false alarms by 99%, dramatically improving security team efficiency and operational focus.

Processes more than 600 billion video frames daily across more than 300,000 connected cameras, enabling real-time threat detection at enterprise scale.

Serves organizations in more than 40 countries, protecting enterprises, Government facilities, infrastructure and public spaces worldwide.

Supports on-premise and sovereign deployment, ensuring complete data control and network isolation.

Simplified Government Procurement

Carahsoft's extensive contract portfolio simplifies procurement and accelerates deployment timelines.

"Scylla equips Government agencies with innovative, AI-driven video analytics that deliver crucial operational insights," said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. "Scylla's advanced video solutions empower organizations to enhance security, improve situational awareness and rapidly respond to emerging threats while maintaining their existing surveillance infrastructure. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Scylla to bring advanced video surveillance solutions to the Public Sector.”

Supporting Critical Infrastructure and Homeland Security

Scylla’s solutions address top priorities across the Department of War, the Department of Homeland Security and key infrastructure protection initiatives. The company’s technology offers advanced threat detection, automated incident response and comprehensive security intelligence for several agencies, including:

Federal facilities and Government offices

Military installations and defense contractor sites

Critical infrastructure, including energy, transportation, water and communications systems

Airports, ports and border security operations

Law enforcement and emergency response operations





Scylla AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ScyllaAI@carahsoft.com. Explore Scylla AI’s solutions here.

About Scylla AI

Scylla AI, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global leader in intelligent AI-powered video analytics for physical security and threat detection. The company serves customers in 40+ countries, protecting enterprises, government facilities, critical infrastructure, and public spaces with advanced computer vision and machine learning solutions. With 300,000+ cameras connected to its platform, Scylla's proprietary AI algorithms deliver industry-leading accuracy while maintaining strict data privacy and sovereignty standards through on-premise, air-gapped deployment models.

For more information, visit www.scylla.ai.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

