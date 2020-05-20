SEATTLE, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wallpaper market was valued at US$ 6,946.2 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Wallpaper can be defined as a piece of paper, which is used for decorating wall. The wallpaper market comprises of both wallpaper and wall coverings. Global wallpaper market was valued at US$ 6,946.2 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 11,286.7 Mn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Drivers:

The global wallpaper market is expected to be driven by the increasing government initiatives for investments in the construction activities. For instance, the government of Dubai announced 47 contracts valued at US$ 4.3 billion in January 2017 for Dubai Expo 2020. Furthermore, budget for infrastructure increased by 46.5% in 2018 as compared to 2017, accounting for 21% of the total government expenditure in Dubai due to Expo 2020.

Furthermore, wallpapers are more durable than wall paints, and can last up to 15 years after installation. It is generally observed that a properly installed wallpaper can last three times more compared to paints. Due to high durability, these wallpapers can be efficiently used in busy areas such as seating areas, home, or corporate buildings. Moreover, many wallpapers are available in washable forms, which are easy to clean and maintain over a period of time. However, growth of the market is expected to be restrained by the limited use of wallpapers in specific locations and high cost of installations.

Market Opportunities

The market is expected to create growth opportunities for market players with the emergence of digital printing technology. Over the years, digital wallpaper printing technology has become more accessible and cost effective. Wallpaper designs can be directly sent to the operator without the requirement of any hardware prints. This ease in wallpaper printing allows consumers to customize the wallpaper as per their requirements. Moreover, compared to conventional printing technologies such as screen printing and flexographic printing, digital printing technology offers optimal quality and higher production speed.

Key Takeaways:

Among product type, non-woven segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global wallpaper market over the forecast period. Non-woven wallpaper is made of cellulose, synthetic, and natural textile fibers, which makes them washable and breathable. Moreover, non-woven wallpaper are of higher strength compared to paper-based wallpaper, vinyl-based wallpaper, and others. Non-woven wallpaper can be easily cleaned with water and mild soap. These factors are expected to drive growth of the non-woven segment over the forecast period. Furthermore, non-woven wallpaper is tear resistant and it neither expands nor contracts. Additionally, non-woven wallpaper can be used as a base for painting. The process of installing, repositioning, and removal of non-woven wallpaper can be performed with an ease.

Competitive Section:

Company Names

York Wallcoverings

4Walls

Len-Tex Corporation

Koroseal Interior Products, LLC.

Wallquest Inc.

Fidelity Wallcoverings Inc.

Brewster Home Fashions LLC

The Wallpaper Company

Glamora S.r.l.

Arte-International.

Key Developments:

In May 2018, York Wallcoverings entered into a partnership with DwellStudio, a design brand for fashion-forward modern furnishings. This partnership helped the company to increase its customer base. Moreover, in September 2019, Glamora s.r.l. presented the new wall-covering through launch of its new Collection X on GlamFusion, a waterproof and ready-to-lay wall covering that do not need any treatment by the installer.

Market Segmentation:

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

By Product Type

Vinyl-based

Non-woven

Pure Paper Type

Fiber Type

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel Company’s Own Website Resellers/ Third Party E-commerce Channels

Offline Channel Company Franchisee Stores Company Owned Showrooms



By End User

Residential

Commercial Offices Restaurants Entertainment centers Others



